“The media manipulation of the early Putin years didn’t try to convince you of a fabricated version of ‘truth,'” MR. Pomerantsev, a former resident of Moscow now living in Britain, wrote in a recent New York Times article. “Instead, it worked by seeding doubt and confusion, evoking a world so full of endlessly intricate conspiracies that you, the little guy, had no chance to work out or change. Instead of conspiracy theories being used to buttress an ideology as under Communist rule, a conspiratorial worldview replaced ideology as a way to explain the world, encouraging the public to trust nothing and yearn for a strong leader to guide it through the murk ― a tactic that’s as common in Washington these days as in Moscow.”