Tucker Carlson and Fox News paving a prime-time path toward fascism | COMMENTARY

If not the theme of Mr. Carlson’s week of broadcasts from Hungary, then the leitmotif was: Look at what a “happy” and “orderly” country Hungary is under Mr. Orbán, as opposed to the chaos and darkness of American life under Mr. Biden. We need someone like Mr. Orbán to lead America out of that darkness. And who would that someone be but Mr. Trump, who was described as a “great friend of Hungary” by the Hungarian leader in an interview with Mr. Carlson last week.