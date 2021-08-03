Rep. Jim Jordan’s new media image: from Mr. Snarly to Mr. Squirmy | COMMENTARY

He has used that media image of shirt-sleeved defender of Mr. Trump and hater of Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi to raise millions of dollars. But in recent days, his image has changed dramatically from Mr. Snarly to Mr. Squirmy as members of the media have squeezed him on whether or not he talked to Mr. Trump on Jan. 6, the day the Capitol was stormed, and if so, when. His usual in-your-face bluster has given way to shaky, shifty, evasive answers. Instead of his hard-charging posture of attack, he looks and sounds like someone operating out of a defensive crouch.