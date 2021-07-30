Moving as they might be to some, TV hearings are no longer changing the course of history | COMMENTARY

That’s what I was thinking as the first House select committee hearing on the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol came to an end Tuesday. I had been deeply moved by the testimony of four police officers who battled the mob that stormed the Capitol and tried to halt the peaceful transfer of presidential power. Their courage, sense of duty and scars were on clear display. Their testimony as to what they experienced in the trenches on Jan. 6 and have felt since — particularly about some of the very members of Congress they risked their lives to protect who are now trying to rewrite history — still makes me angry as I write these words days later.