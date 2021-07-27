Public has a right to be angry about growing confusion on masks | COMMENTARY

I have criticized the messaging and the media, and they both warrant plenty of blame. But as I walked through my favorite grocery store this weekend, which recently lifted its mask mandate and stopped sanitizing carts, I started to understand the depth of the information crisis in which we now live in visceral ways that I had not before. It gets real when you are standing next to a guy at the deli counter who is not wearing a mask, is not staying 6 feet away and is expectorating pieces of potato chips from his mouth as he loudly talks to his wife and shouts out his order over the counter. (I guess he couldn’t wait until he checked out to eat the chips he grabbed off the shelf.)