WBAL anchorman Stan Stovall to retire in 2022 after 50 years in TV news.

“Stan is a renowned journalist, receiving multiple awards from numerous organizations, including being named to the list of Influential Marylanders multiple times, with the most recent appointment coming in 2019.” WBAL-TV President and General Manager Dan Joerres said in the release. “Stan has made significant contributions to both our station and to the city of Baltimore. His commitment to local news over the past 50 years leaves an incredible legacy of journalistic excellence, and we look forward to many months of outstanding reporting to come before we celebrate the conclusion of his extraordinary career.”