WBAL anchorman Stan Stovall to retire in 2022 after 50 years in TV news.

Veteran WBAL-TV anchorman Stan Stovall will retire in 2022, the station announced Wednesday. No date has been set.
Until that time, Stovall will continue to co-anchor the 6 p.m. newscast.
“My history with WBAL-TV 11 and with our loyal viewers has been one of the most meaningful chapters in my life — and trust me — it’s not goodbye just yet. I have many more Baltimore stories to tell before setting foot on the full retirement path,” Stovall says in a news release from the station.
“Stan is a renowned journalist, receiving multiple awards from numerous organizations, including being named to the list of Influential Marylanders multiple times, with the most recent appointment coming in 2019.” WBAL-TV President and General Manager Dan Joerres said in the release. “Stan has made significant contributions to both our station and to the city of Baltimore. His commitment to local news over the past 50 years leaves an incredible legacy of journalistic excellence, and we look forward to many months of outstanding reporting to come before we celebrate the conclusion of his extraordinary career.”
Andre Hepkins, who co-anchors the 5 p.m. newscast, will join Deborah Weiner at 11 p.m. replacing Stovall as of July 26. Hepkins will also continue to co-anchor at 5 p.m. alongside Ashley Hinson.
David Zurawik is The Baltimore Sun’s media critic. Email: david.zurawik@baltsun.com; Twitter:@davidzurawik.