Can we please try to get a little less gung-ho in our coverage of rich guys in space? | COMMENTARY

God save us from rich guys like Mr. Branson and Mark Zuckerberg promising their latest moneymaking technological venture is going to change the world for good. And we are in for more talk of how these efforts to privatize and colonize space are a good thing for all of us when Mr. Bezos takes a crew into suborbital space on July 20th. While Mr. Branson’s flight went some 50 miles above the earth’s surface, which is considered space by several agencies in the U.S., Mr. Bezos plans to travel at least 62 miles above the surface, which is the true definition of space, according to several international bodies like Fédération Aéronautique Internationale. I am not sure I care about the distinction or the hyped rivalry between these two rich boys with their toys.