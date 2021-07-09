Women who save others fight to save themselves in a story line that brings grace, depth to TV dramas today | COMMENTARY

Stuart ended last season by tracking down a serial killer who raped and murdered adolescent girls in the past and was living as a respected psychotherapist before she brought him to justice. Stuart became deeply involved with the families of two of his victims. The serial killer, Dr. Tim Finch (Alex Jennings), uses Stuart’s empathy for the dead girls and their families as a weapon in their interrogation sessions. Walker’s performance is so focused and intense that you can almost feel Stuart’s struggle in your own nerve endings as she absorbs the pain of what he is saying about his victims while trying to maintain control of the conversation. By the end of the episode, there is almost nothing left in Stuart’s emotional tank except pain.