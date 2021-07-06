Trump rallies roll on, and the American political divide deepens | COMMENTARY

As much as I hated going down the demented rabbit hole with Mr. Trump and his more fervent followers, I am glad I did. Despite all the troubles facing Mr. Trump from his social media bans to employee and company indictments, he is still trafficking in reckless, belligerent and even dangerous talk. The more I listened, the more obvious it became that for all of President Joe Biden’s talk of healing, there will be no healing in this country as long as Mr. Trump is out on the stump preaching his gospel of lies to his army of angry and aggrieved disciples.