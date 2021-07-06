xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
WEAA to debut talk show with former City Hall spokesman Anthony McCarthy | COMMENTARY

David Zurawik
By
Baltimore Sun
Jul 06, 2021 3:17 PM
Baltimore, MD-3/29/17 - Anthony McCarthy, drector of communications, answers questions following a press conference with Mayor Catherine Pugh and Budget Director Andrew Kleine about the FY18 budget. Amy Davis / The Baltimore Sun (Amy Davis / Baltimore Sun)

WEAA-FM, Morgan State University’s public radio station, will debut a talk show tonight co-hosted by Anthony McCarthy, who has served as spokesman for three Baltimore City mayors and two members of Congress. McCarthy will be co-hosting with Cara Williams, a former Baltimore City police officer for two decades who is now in her senior year at Morgan State’s School for Global Journalism and Communications, according to a university news release.

The show titled “Two Way Talk” will air from 5 to 7 p.m. weekdays. It will “showcase analysis and commentaries by former mayors Sheila Dixon and Stephanie Rawlings-Blake, former police commissioners Darryl De Sousa and Anthony Barksdale and a variety of other officials,” according to the release.

McCarthy has been a frequent guest and previously hosted shows on WEAA and WYPR-FM, also a Baltimore public radio station.

David Zurawik is The Baltimore Sun’s media critic. Email: david.zurawik@baltsun.com; Twitter:@davidzurawik.

