‘Summer of Soul’ documentary pulsates with the creativity, energy and edge of Harlem life in 1969 | COMMENTARY

Those quotes play over the Staples Singers singing about change. If there is a dominant theme running through the documentary it is the sense of change that was in the air: changes in fashion, hair styles, attitudes and politics. As the film points out, for all the revolutionary change and protests of the 1960s, the facts of that summer were pretty stark: four progressive leaders assassinated during the decade (King, John Kennedy, Robert Kennedy and Malcolm X); the nation still mired in the dirty war in Vietnam; and a Republican who had run on law and order and states’ rights, Richard Nixon, in the White House.