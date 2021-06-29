WBFF and WBAL offer two very different ways of examining Baltimore’s problems | COMMENTARY

“Building a Better Baltimore” acknowledged some of the same problems WBFF did, but it served as a caldron of discussion for them in this hourlong production co-hosted by Mr. Newton and Kai Reed. It also showcased residents working on solutions. I counted 12 civic leaders and activists sitting down with the hosts. They ranged from Mayor Brandon Scott to activists Erricka Bridgeford and Aaron Maybin. Yes, the production ultimately came down on the side of hope for better days, but it was no Chamber of Commerce, feel-good whitewash. The model it aspired to, in balance and proportion, appeared to be that of a network news special at NBC, CBS or ABC.