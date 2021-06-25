‘The People Vs. Agent Orange’ on PBS: The documentary as social conscience | COMMENTARY

This 90-minute film reminded me of why I have had a lifetime love affair with documentaries that has only grown stronger in recent years as the genre has expanded and much of longform journalism has contracted particularly at the level of magazines and local newspapers. Many of us in the newspaper business still consider it our job to speak truth to power and do so on a regular basis. But we seldom get the time or have the resources to do it at the depth that an independent filmmaker can. And as much as many of us are attracted to journalism because of its ability to expose corruption and injustice, seeking social justice seems to be part of the very DNA of the many documentary filmmakers I have come to know and admire over the years.