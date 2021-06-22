It’s all about the narratives: Which stories will be told about us, and who will get to tell them? | COMMENTARY

Narratives connected to Mr. Trump’s controversial presidency are the ones most regularly fought over. One reason for that is the way he continues to lie about his words and deeds on everything from his performance during the pandemic to the November election. Since the majority of Republicans in Congress are unwilling to speak the truth about his presidency, it is all the more incumbent on the media to do so. Ditto for Jan. 6 in the wake of Republicans scuttling legislation to create a bipartisan commission to investigate the insurrection.