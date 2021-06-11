Wes Moore enjoys a strong media launch week in his bid to be Maryland governor | COMMENTARY

The social media numbers for Moore’s first week look pretty good as well. I am careful with social media numbers because I have seen them influenced by political media operatives. And it is often difficult to directly compare one candidate’s numbers to another’s given the variables. Announcement videos, for example, might debut months apart based on when a candidate declares. So, they can arrive in different climates of general interest in an election cycle. Or candidates might be emphasizing different social media strategies. Twitter might be more important to one candidate, but not so much for another.