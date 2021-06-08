Why is C-SPAN giving Trump a platform to undermine our democracy with lies about the election? | COMMENTARY

Crazy as that kind of thinking sounds, it all flows out of Mr. Trump’s Big Lie that he won but the election was stolen from him. The effects of the Big Lie can be seen not just in the audits and crush of voter restriction laws, but in polls like the one last month from Reuters/Ipsos that showed 53% of Republicans believe Mr. Trump won the election and consider him their “true president.” We have not yet found a way to measure the total erosion of confidence and faith in our elections caused by his lies.