As TV returns to a more normal state, what can we learn from its ability to thrive during pandemic? | COMMENTARY

Since its earliest days in the 1950s, analysts hailed the new medium for its promised ability to being us together. The metaphor they often used was an electronic campfire or hearth. I liked the electronic campfire with its suggestion of us coming together and celebrating our shared values like some of our ancestors might have done. But, sadly, the narrowcasting that arrived with cable TV as it matured in the 1980s has helped turn us into many little groups warring with one another. “Graduate Together” transcended that fragmentation as it realized the promise of the medium at a scary time in our lives.