Facebook extends Trump ban until 2023, but that is not nearly enough | COMMENTARY

As desperately shocking as images of that bloody insurrection were to some of us, we have a Senate that voted not to investigate how it happened and who was involved. We have a retired general and former national security adviser, Michael Flynn, suggesting at a right-wing gathering last week that a military coup, which would put Trump back in office, might be a good thing. (He has since tried to walk it back without much luck.) And we have Trump using every media moment he gets to keep spreading the Big Lie that he won the November election and it was stolen from him.