What changes can you expect as Baltimore’s WYPR acquires WTMD? An interview with the public broadcaster’s president | COMMENTARY

Mr. Oliver, who is also chair of the board of directors of National Public Radio, has been down this road of acquisition before, and it resulted in a change of call letters. He came to WYPR from WMFE, an NPR-affiliated public radio station in Orlando, Florida. While there, he led that station in its acquisition of WKSG, a smaller non-NPR radio outlet, which wound up having its call letters changed to WMFV. The “M and F” for affinity with the station he ran and the “V” to target listeners at The Villages, the huge retirement community outside of Orlando, according to Mr. Oliver.