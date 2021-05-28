Tulsa documentaries bring shameful history of massacre into mainstream media light | COMMENTARY

It seems only fitting that these two productions debut on a weekend dedicated to national memory and commemoration, because that is very much what they are about. As the documentaries outline, the killing of more than 100 Black people and the burning to the ground of an estimated 40 square blocks of Black homes and thriving businesses in the Greenwood District of Tulsa in 1921 were set in motion by rumors that a 19-year-old Black man named Dick Rowland, who shined shoes in the city’s downtown business district, had assaulted a 17-year-old white elevator operator named Sarah Page. The alleged assault is said to have happened when he was a passenger in the elevator she operated. The documentaries offer the possibility that the elevator came to an abrupt stop and Rowland might have merely stumbled into Page. He was seen running from the elevator and was later arrested by police. In the wake of the arrest, an inflammatory article appeared in the Tulsa World newspaper, claiming Rowland was “attacking girl in elevator.”