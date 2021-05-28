Public ratio station WYPR to acquire Towson University’s WTMD

Baltimore public radio station WYPR-FM (88.1) is acquiring Towson University’s public radio station WTMD-FM (88.9), according to a joint news release from the stations. WYPR, which specializes in news and talk, will allow WTMD to continue its musical format, according to the release.
The purchase was announced Friday afternoon and must still gain approval from the Federal Communications Commission.
“WYPR is proud to preserve another university radio station, to serve the Baltimore community,” LaFontaine E. OIiver, president and general manager of the station, is quoted as saying in the release.
“We plan to build on the investments made by Towson University and the success of WTMD, which provides a rich and unmatched music discovery platform with opportunities for Baltimore musicians and artists at its core,” he added in the release.
Oliver could not immediately be reached for comment.
“We’re grateful to have found a partner in WYPR to continue the community-first, public radio station in its existing format that listeners have come to appreciate,” Ben Lowenthal, CFO and vice president for administration and finance at Towson University, is quoted as saying in the release.
Scott Mullins, general manager and program director of WTMD, says in the release that the station plans to continue bringing live musical events, like First Thursday Musical Festivals, to Baltimore.
WYPR launched in 2002 as the result of Johns Hopkins University, which had owned the noncommercial license for that frequency, looking to sell. A group of community members bought the station and named it WYPR (Your Public Radio).
WTMD’s history dates back to 1972 when the Towson University station had the call letters WCVT. Its current call letters were adopted in 1991.
