Media still trying to figure out how to cover more reckless, dangerous members of GOP | COMMENTARY

How do you cover reckless and dangerous politicians who are willing to traffic in attacks and lies?
I have been thinking a lot about that since seeing reports over the weekend about Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, a Georgia Republican, and Rep. Matt Gaetz, a Florida Republican, holding an “America First” rally in Arizona.
The purpose of the rally was primarily to show support for an audit of 2020 presidential votes in the state’s Maricopa County, according to AP. The audit includes examination of ballots for traces of bamboo in connection with a conspiracy theory that illegal ballots for then candidate Joe Biden were brought in from China or Vietnam. Ms. Greene and Mr. Gaetz were there to push the Big Lie that the election was stolen from former President Donald Trump.
It is not hard to mock the event as the bamboo hunt meets the Big Lie. But the rally was apparently enough of a success that Ms. Greene will be staging another Thursday night in Georgia, according to her Twitter feed.
This is the same Ms. Greene who earlier this month was seen and heard by two Washington Post reporters outside the House chamber shouting at Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a Democrat from New York, “You don’t care about the American people! Why do you support terrorists and Antifa?”
This is also the same Ms. Greene who can be seen and heard on recently unveiled video hectoring Ms. Ocasio-Cortez through a mail slot on Ms. Ocasio-Cortez’s locked office door.
“If you want to be a big girl, you need to get rid of your diaper, and come out and be able to talk to American citizens,” Ms. Greene is shown saying through the slot.
The video was posted earlier this month by CNN. It is from 2019, before Ms. Greene was elected to Congress. But as her actions from earlier this month show, her stalking and tormenting has continued in the halls of Congress since her arrival.
How do you responsibly cover that? Some in the media say you don’t cover it. The thinking is Ms. Greene and Mr. Gaetz are minor players in Congress. She has been stripped of committee assignments and he is under investigation for allegedly trafficking and having sex with a minor. Each time they get widespread coverage for saying or doing something transgressive, they are able to raise money off it and strengthen their position within the party. So ignore them. They are nothing but trolls.
It would be nice if ignoring were possible. I would like nothing more. Like many in the mainstream media, I have been wrestling with this in connection with Donald Trump since 2015. I do not have a bullet proof answer. But I know you cannot ignore them.
You have to report on what they do. As widely ridiculed as it has been in the mainstream media, the audit in Arizona has the potential to inspire others elsewhere. Friday, a judge in Georgia ordered Fulton County to set up a process for unsealing mail-in ballots from November’s election for a possible recount there.
Coupled with all the restrictive voting laws enacted by Republican state legislatures in places like Georgia, this is an assault on democracy. If nothing else, the recounts, partisan and bogus as they might be, undermine confidence in the legitimacy of the election process and Mr. Biden’s presidency. The more people who believe the Big Lie that the election was stolen from Mr. Trump, the more our democracy is weakened. And if you don’t have trust in elections, you don’t have a democracy any more.
Nor is simply reporting always enough. I think opinion writers and broadcasters also need to clearly condemn the more offensive and dangerous words and actions by people like Ms. Greene.
Monday, John Berman, co-anchor of CNN’s “New Day” morning show, did just that in reaction to Ms. Green last week comparing members of Congress being compelled to wear masks on the floor of the House chamber to Jews in the Holocaust. She followed up in a tweet Sunday night disingenuously writing, “I’m sorry if some of my words make people uncomfortable.”
“No, your words don’t make me ‘uncomfortable.’ They make me sick,” Berman, who is Jewish, replied on-air.
Good for him.
Ms. Greene and Mr. Gaetz aren’t the only ones in the gang of House Republicans who have gone around the bend on partisan enmity and anti-democratic behavior. You can add Maryland Rep. Andy Harris, Texas Rep. Louie Gohmert, Arizona Rep. Paul Gosar and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, of California, to name a few. And how about Sens. Ted Cruz, of Texas, and Josh Hawley, of Missouri?
There is no down the middle in covering the kinds of threat they pose to a functioning government and democracy.
David Zurawik is The Baltimore Sun’s media critic. Email: david.zurawik@baltsun.com; Twitter: @davidzurawik.