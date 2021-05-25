Media still trying to figure out how to cover more reckless, dangerous members of GOP | COMMENTARY

How do you responsibly cover that? Some in the media say you don’t cover it. The thinking is Ms. Greene and Mr. Gaetz are minor players in Congress. She has been stripped of committee assignments and he is under investigation for allegedly trafficking and having sex with a minor. Each time they get widespread coverage for saying or doing something transgressive, they are able to raise money off it and strengthen their position within the party. So ignore them. They are nothing but trolls.