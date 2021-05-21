‘This Is Us’ is network TV’s greatest family drama, and I am already suffering separation anxiety about it | COMMENTARY

“Grief is the price we pay for love,” Queen Elizabeth II wrote in a message for a service of remembrance of the 9/11 attacks in 2001. “This Is Us” is not afraid to explore the grief as deeply as the love of family relationships. Think back to Rebecca’s anguished cries alone in the family car in the wake of Jack’s death. In the past, that would have likely been too real for network TV. That sensibility of not upsetting the audience for prime-time entertainment with too much pain helped create the space for premium cable, and now streaming dramas willing to visit the deep and darker parts of the human heart. “This Is Us” is the one network drama that can stand toe to toe with anything on these platforms in that respect.