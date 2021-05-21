PBS and NBC look back at Black Wall Street and the race massacre in Tulsa | COMMENTARY

“Goin’ Back to T-Town,” an outstanding 1993 film by Sam Pollard, tells the story of one of the worst racial incidents in American history as we approach the centennial of the event May 31-June 1. The PBS franchise “American Experience” is now streaming the film about Greenwood, a thriving Black community in Tulsa during the 1920s and ‘30s. The district was burned to the ground by whites in 1921, but came back and by 1936 was said to have more Black-owned businesses than any city in the country. It was known as the Black Wall Street.