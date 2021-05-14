Amazon’s ‘The Underground Railroad’ offers an epic, illuminating journey through slavery and beyond | COMMENTARY

Understand that some of the images are tough to see. I had to step away from the screen several times to deal with the brutal acts of violence, such as a recaptured runaway slave being hung up by his arms, whipped and set on fire just yards away from where the white plantation owner and his guests were having an outdoor dinner. But, I believe they are necessary to communicate some sense of the horrific reality of slavery after some two centuries of whitewashing in media, ranging from textbooks to feature films, by the vast majority of dominant culture. Jenkins contrasts these grimace-worthy scenes with poetic and equally powerful images of resilience, tenderness and kindness among the victims of slavery, particularly Cora.