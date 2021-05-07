HBO’s ‘Mare of Easttown’ a rare TV drama that reflects the America left behind | COMMENTARY

Sheehan’s home is multiple generation female for the most part. She is the owner of the home, but her mother, Helen (Jean Smart), and her teen daughter, Siobhan (Angourie Rice), and her grandson, Drew (Izzy King), live with her. She fears the boy will soon be taken to live with his mother. Sheehan’s best and seemingly only friend is a former teammate, Lori (Julianne Nicholson), who is also the emotional center of her own family. Another former teammate, Beth (Chinasa Ogbuagu), not only keeps her family together, but looks out for her grown brother, Freddie (Dominique Johnson), who is struggling with drug addiction. Outside of her time with Lori, the only semblance of emotional rescue for Sheehan in the five episodes made available for screening is provided by the female therapist she is forced to see.