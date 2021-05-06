Baltimore State’s Attorney’s office files FCC complaint against WBFF alleging biased, inflammatory, dangerous coverage | COMMENTARY

The agency has the power to investigate, levy fines and even strip a station of its broadcast license based on its findings in the kind of investigation the state’s attorney’s office is requesting. In 2020, the FCC levied the largest fine against a broadcaster in its then 86-year history, $48 million, against the Hunt Valley-based Sinclair Broadcast Group in part for some of its actions during its failed effort to win agency approval for its purchase of Tribune Media for $3.9 billion.