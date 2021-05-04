Media must not let us forget evils of the Trump era, no matter how unpleasant to revisit | COMMENTARY

I was initially dismayed by how much screen time and discussion the Trump era was getting over the weekend. I felt the amount of time spent revisiting Trump-induced chaos was especially problematic given all the major initiatives being generated by Mr. Biden’s administration. I also welcomed the relative media clam and normalcy Mr. Biden was bringing to the presidency. My thinking at first: Let’s forget about one of the most pinball crazy presidencies in American history and focus on the goals and accomplishments of what might be one of the most transformative since Lyndon Johnson’s or Franklin Roosevelt’s. Too many urgent decisions need to be made if we are going to come out of this moment of crisis.