‘Philly D.A.’ a winning documentary that captures a moment of landmark change in law and social justice | COMMENTARY

The series on PBS from Independent Lens, one of the nation’s finest and most daring producers of documentaries, offers a deep-dive, granular look at what happened in Philadelphia when Krasner, a longtime criminal and civil rights attorney, was elected district attorney in 2017 on a platform of reform. And we are talking serious and controversial reform from no-cash bail to no-prosecution for prostitution and marijuana possession. His office also identified no-call cops who were deemed so dishonest and untrustworthy that they were not to be called to testify in criminal cases. Furthermore, cases in which they were involved and had testified were reviewed to try to determine if they had lied, planted evidence or otherwise engaged in serious misconduct.