President Joe Biden strikes right tone in speech, reaching out to both TV viewers and Congress | COMMENTARY

Biden used direct address to make sure the TV audience was never left out. As the president talked about how his infrastructure and climate plans would create jobs for Americans (and he talked a lot about jobs), he said: “I know some of you at home are wondering if these jobs are for you. I want to speak directly to you: My American Jobs Plan is a blue collar blueprint to build America. Wall Street didn’t build America. The middle class did. And unions built the middle class.”