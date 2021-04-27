Tucker Carlson trying to be like Trump with transgressive talk on masks. And, sadly, it works. | COMMENTARY

“The next time you see someone in a mask on the sidewalk or the bike path, don’t hesitate,” he told his audience of millions. “Ask politely but firmly, ‘Would you please take off your mask? Science shows there is no reason to wear it. Your mask is making me uncomfortable.’ We should do that, and we should keep doing it, until wearing a mask outdoors is roughly as socially accepted as lighting a Marlboro in an elevator. It’s repulsive.”