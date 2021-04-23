Disney’s Falcon and Winter Soldier: a journey of racial reckoning made for today’s America | COMMENTARY

After the war, he says he was locked up and used as a guinea pig for constant testing in an effort to extract the secrets of the serum from his blood. His account evokes the U.S. Health Service experiments in and around Tuskegee, Alabama, in which Black men starting in the 1930s were used to observe the effects of untreated syphilis. Some of the men were lied to and told they were being treated for the disease. Bradley’s words also recall the shameful way Black veterans of World War II were treated after the war ended and they returned to a Jim Crow America.