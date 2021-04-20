Even during a trial about excessive use of force in the death of George Floyd, Minnesota police try to bully press | COMMENTARY

There are a lot of answers, and such tactics are not new. From labor battles in the 1930s to civil rights struggles in the 1960s, journalists have often been targeted by police while trying to report. But none is more immediate or obvious than the poison of fascism and hate that former President Donald Trump injected into the culture. Calling members of the press “enemies of the people” and “scum of the earth” for four years from the most powerful pulpit in the land looks to have sadly done its dirty work.