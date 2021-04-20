TV and video played historic role in bringing Derek Chauvin to justice for the murder of George Floyd | COMMENTARY

But the one thing I kept thinking about as I watched the celebrations is the courage and sense of decency of the then-17-year-old girl who stood on the curb in front of that store with her cellphone and recorded the video that shook the world with its unmistakable evidence of how deep racism runs in the veins of some police officers like Chauvin and his accomplices who did nothing to stop the torture of Floyd. Darnella Frazier, now 18, testified in court to the effects of trauma she still experiences as she thinks back to the murder. I suspect it will never leave her. But in paying that personal psychological price, she documented Chauvin’s depravity and Floyd’s suffering for the world to see. God bless her. I hope she felt some joy in the verdict, too, Tuesday.