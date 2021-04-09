CNN, PBS offer powerful, timely explorations of race, white supremacy and the far right | COMMENTARY

Part Two, which follows at 10 p.m. Sunday, chronicles the efforts of Donald and a Black state senator to get someone with authority to pay attention to her son’s death. That help arrives and the tide of inaction starts to turn when the federal government intervenes and an assistant U.S. attorney launches a true investigation. The killers are not hard to find. Some of them live on the very street where the teen’s body was found; one of them is a known leader of the Alabama Klan. What also is interesting is what Attorney General Jeff Sessions, then U.S. attorney for the Southern District of Alabama, did or did not do in connection with this case. Hint: It’s not something to be proud of, according to almost everyone in the film except Sessions.