As second week of Chauvin trial concludes, it looks like TV might make a difference in a good way | COMMENTARY

But later in the week, the prosecution brought Ms. Frazier to the witness stand where she testified about the trauma with which she still suffers after witnessing Mr. Floyd’s death. She also testified that she sent her nine-year-old cousin who was with her into a nearby store so she would not be traumatized by seeing what Mr. Chauvin was doing to Mr. Floyd. The words resonated with me and the intense reaction I had to seeing the video of the murder. The raw emotions and straightforward words expressed in court by Ms. Frazier and other witnesses who were on the street that day further amplified the power of the video.