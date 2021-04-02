DISH drops MASN in contract dispute, leaving baseball fans out in the cold | COMMENTARY

MASN does look like a network trying to cut spending. It chose not to renew longtime on-air talent like Gary Thorne and Jim Hunter. It cut back on the number of Orioles and Nationals spring training games that it broadcast this year. It has almost $100 million that it cannot touch in escrow pending a ruling on an appeal over rights fees owed by MASN to the Nationals for the 2012 to 2016 seasons. Whether or not those financial concerns are a factor in this negotiation with DISH is not known.