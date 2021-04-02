Prosecutors helped us see video of George Floyd’s death through the eyes of others, and it was even more shocking and powerful | COMMENTARY

But this week, the prosecution in the trial of Mr. Chauvin on charges of murder found a way to make that original video shot by Darnella Frazier, who is now 18, even more powerful and disturbing. The attorneys, clearly understanding the power of images to arouse visceral emotions, showed the video to the courtroom and the world and then brought the young woman to the stand to talk about what she saw and felt. Her words were just as powerful as the video. Taken together, the images and words struck so deep into my heart that I can still feel the ache.