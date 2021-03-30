Biden is right about autocracy and democracy at war as the big story that connects all others | COMMENTARY

But despite the ridiculous posturing and foolishness of these men, that very relationship between Mr. Trump and Fox News is what makes the confrontation between autocracy and democracy so deadly, as we saw Jan. 6 at the Capitol. Trump is an autocrat, make no mistake about it. The Merriam-Webster dictionary defines autocracy as a “government in which one person possesses unlimited power.” Is that not how Mr. Trump behaved in office, as if he had absolute power? And did he not prove himself willing to destroy our democracy by instigating a mob of his followers to try to overturn the results of a presidential election?