Showtime’s ‘City on a Hill’ still shines as it offers a wider exploration of race in Season 2 | COMMENTARY

I would not try to talk anyone out of their decision if they say they won’t watch because of the language. But my feeling is that it represents the way some people talk in real life, and I cannot stand TV drama that feels phony. Furthermore, this show is airing on premium cable, which means you have to go out of your way and pay more to receive the service. If not on premium cable, then where? The First Amendment doesn’t mean much if realistic drama can’t find a place somewhere on mainstream television.