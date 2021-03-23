Trump is gone, but the press continues to face mountains of challenges in daily coverage | COMMENTARY

As journalists, we should not listen to those on the right who are suddenly talking about forgiveness, turning the page and moving on. No, no, no! Give us more, more, more on who did what. And news outlets should use the opinion pages to sound the call for making them pay as an example to anyone who would try to block the results of a legitimate election again. It won’t be easy fighting the short attention span of a society doped out on shorter and shorter media bites. We still have to try.