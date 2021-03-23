Trump is gone, but the press continues to face mountains of challenges in daily coverage | COMMENTARY

Like a lot of my colleagues, I thought our jobs as journalists were going to get a lot less complicated and chaotic once Donald Trump left office and Joe Biden took over.
Was I ever wrong.
With a nation still tribally divided, a pandemic still killing thousands, an economy hanging in the balance of the next government stimulus, a rising tide of domestic terrorism and a Congress that seems populated by the least talented and honest men and women since the 19th Century, the complicated stories and journalistic challenges just keep coming. Never in my lifetime have media been more important to democracy. But with that opportunity comes huge responsibility. There are a number of hard things we need to demand of ourselves to righteously do our jobs.
Start with the way reporters cover the surge of immigrant children on the U. S. Border and President Biden’s decision not to allow the press to have any access to see their living conditions under U.S. custody.
The challenge for the mainstream media is to cover Mr. Biden just as tenaciously as we tried to cover Mr. Trump when there were surges of immigrants during his administration. That is not as easy as it sounds since Mr. Trump’s administration separated children and parents at the border and made a show of it for the cameras as a deterrent to keep other would-be immigrants from heading north. The cruelty of that policy shocked many Americans, including some journalists who expected Mr. Biden’s administration to be more humanitarian (a relatively low bar).
In defending their decision not to let journalists in over the weekend, Mr. Biden and his spokespersons stuck to talking points criticizing the Trump administration for dismantling the system for a more orderly immigration process. The Biden administration was now doing everything to treat the children and teens at the border as humanely as possible as they try to rebuild the system and find more housing and support for thousands of them, they insisted.
“We’re basically having to build the plane as we’re flying,” Susan Rice, Mr. Biden’s domestic policy adviser, said in an interview with The Washington Post.
That’s a nice metaphor, and it is true that Mr. Trump dismantled all kinds of government infrastructure out of ignorance or anti-government malice. But that does not allow Mr. Biden’s administration to deny access to the press. Citizens have a right to know how their government is operating and if Mr. Biden is indeed keeping his promise to be a kinder and more responsible president than Mr. Trump. The press needs to push back harder in its demand for access.
Journalists also need to keep pushing for more details on the actions of those involved in the deadly insurrection at the Capitol on Jan. 6. The more we find out from video and legal filings, the more organized this attack on democracy looks. We need to know if any members of Congress or members of their staffs helped a mob of the worst America has to offer gain access to the halls of Congress in an effort to stop the certification of Mr. Biden as the legally elected president of the United States.
And what about the role of Mr. Trump and some of his creepier allies like Roger Stone and Rudy Giuliani? The New York papers have been reporting the links between Mr. Stone and some members of the far-right group the Oath Keepers on Jan. 5 and 6. According to a New York Times report, members of the Oath Keepers provided security for Mr. Stone at the “Stop the Steal” rally that preceded the march to the Capitol and then participated in the assault on the building.
As journalists, we should not listen to those on the right who are suddenly talking about forgiveness, turning the page and moving on. No, no, no! Give us more, more, more on who did what. And news outlets should use the opinion pages to sound the call for making them pay as an example to anyone who would try to block the results of a legitimate election again. It won’t be easy fighting the short attention span of a society doped out on shorter and shorter media bites. We still have to try.
Finally, whatever we do, we should not turn our attention away from the racial reckoning that caught fire over the summer. There is still so much education, information and history that needs to be reported, written, filmed and shared about the experiences of multiple groups in American life. We need to stay on the case day in and day out, and not just in the aftermath of horrible events like the murders of Asian American women last week in Atlanta.
