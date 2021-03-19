Documentary on Black funeral rituals in New Orleans a rich meditation on COVID, death and resilience | COMMENTARY

Prior to COVID, we were not a people who thought a lot about dying. I believe one of the primary reasons for that is that our popular culture, at least when it came to television, has generally avoided it. And one of the primary reasons for that: The commercial networks believed death was bad for business. I know that because multiple network executives have told me so over the years as if it was a truth handed down from a mountaintop on stone tablets even though no one could supply research supporting that claim.