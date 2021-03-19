CNN goes beyond the statistics in telling the human, personal, heartbreaking stories of COVID | COMMENTARY

Mr. Marquez is back with another powerful report on the virus, “The Human Cost of COVID,” airing at 9 p.m. Saturday on CNN. In it, he and his team bring us stories told in deeply personal terms of several people who contracted the virus last year and either died or are now coping with the lingering after-effects. None of it is pretty. Much of it is heartbreaking. What makes it powerful and engaging is the way Mr. Marquez establishes a rapport with members of families affected by COVID and then let’s them have the space to tell their stories mostly in their own words of how the virus affected them and their families.