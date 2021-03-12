Big story, great music, fine acting drive Aretha Franklin series on National Geographic | COMMENTARY

Courtney B. Vance plays second fiddle to Erivo, but this series could not work nearly as well as it does dramatically if Vance’s Rev. Franklin did not tower over his daughter’s world even when she was an adult. Vance is big enough as an actor to make his character’s presence felt every moment he is on screen. His Rev. Franklin is the face of patriarchy behaving as badly as he wants with women in his congregation and household even as he preaches a gospel of moral rectitude from the pulpit. As one character in the series says of him, “He loves Sunday morning and Saturday night.”