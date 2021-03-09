Fox News embraces being a political tool and should be treated as such | COMMENTARY

Such a policy of exclusion seems especially righteous given the way Fox News has provided a platform for Mr. Trump to spread his big lie that he won the November election. In doing so, Fox News isn’t worthy of even calling itself the loyal opposition. What part of giving airtime to someone who instigated an insurrection aimed at shutting down Congress and the certification of Electoral College votes fits the dictionary definition that “opposition to the party in power is constructive, responsible, and bounded by loyalty to fundamental interests and principles”? Given that, would it not perhaps be more accurate to call Fox News the disloyal opposition?