As media set out to mark the year of COVID-19, there is still much work for all of us to do | COMMENTARY

So, don’t let TV control what you think about COVID-19 and the year we have survived in its deadly grip. Let the one-year TV shows trigger reflection, but let your heart and mind, not something created for the screen by others, drive your personal reflection on this existential moment. If you need a spark to start the process, read a thoughtful op-ed or listen to a moving podcast from someone who has reexamined her or his own mortality this year because of the virus. If you want an example of such a reflection, consider this op-ed from The Sun last month headlined: “Doctor expected to get COVID-19, but didn’t expect it to change his life.”