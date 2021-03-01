Trump at CPAC: Former president keeps the big lie going and going and going | COMMENTARY

Mr. Trump has not gained an ounce of humility or even self-awareness from his defeat or the death of five people in connection with an insurrection Jan. 6 that he instigated. This was Trump in rally mode as reckless with the truth and, therefore, as dangerous as ever to democracy as he told the audience he is going to fight the “radical, socialist” Democrats in the 2022 midterms and maybe, just maybe, he will deign to be the Republican candidate who leads the party back into the White House in 2024.