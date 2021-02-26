ABC debuts new prime-time newsmagazine on Black life, ‘Soul of a Nation’ | COMMENTARY

If all the debut episode of “Soul of the Nation” did was provide a prime-time showcase for that interview, it would still be one of the most important new network series of 2021. I love the way Thomas slipped in his observation of the way “race seeped in” to the struggle in the Capitol. Race is always there in one way or another if you are Black especially when you are confronted by the kind of white supremacists who answered Trump’s dog whistles and calls the last five years. The insight on race that Thomas offered lives up to ABC’s press release promise that the show will offer viewers “a unique window into authentic realities on Black life and dive deeper into this critical moment of racial reckoning.”