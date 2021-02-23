An otherwise productive hearing on Capitol attack ruined by presence of Cruz and Hawley | COMMENTARY

I have been looking forward to these hearings chaired by Minnesota Democratic Sen. Amy Klobuchar since they were announced. There are so many unanswered questions about that insurrection, and Tuesday’s Joint Oversight Hearing on Security Failures During the Attack on the U.S. Capitol started to try and answer some of them. Progress was made on getting answers from the former sergeants-at-arms for the House and Senate and the former chief of Capitol Police on why they did not heed F.B.I. warnings about a possible attack earlier in the week of Jan. 6 and why it took so long for them to seek help as they lost control of the Capitol. The conflicting testimony about who saw what intelligence warnings and when is troubling. Somebody looks to be lying, and Ms. Klobuchar promised follow-up in future hearings.