Let’s hear it for WBFF’s morning weather, roads and closings coverage | COMMENTARY

I came to that realization this morning as I watched Elijah Westbrook reporting from Mt. Vernon on what the streets and sidewalks looked and felt like under an icy mix of freezing rain and snow. I walked past the spot where he stood hundreds of times when the Sun newsroom was located nearby and I thought how much his report could be helping others who work and live in that area today as they decide if they can make it to the store, bus stop or their drive to a medical appointment.